Florida man arrested in cold case murder of Orange County girlfriend

A man who has been in prison since 2018 in Tampa for attempted murder, was arrested on Tuesday for the 2018 murder of his then-girlfriend in Orange County.

Bobby Lee Story, 57, was arrested for second-degree murder with a firearm for allegedly shooting his girlfriend, 41-year-old Denise Hayes, in the head on Aug. 24, 2018, deputies said.

A woman who called 911 said she saw two children wandering alone, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, in the area of Indian Hill Road and North Pine Hills Road. The children led the woman to a home at 3422 Pipe O' the Glen Way. When deputies entered the home they found Hayes dead with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Story was immediately determined to be a suspect in Hayes' death because there was a history of domestic violence. He allegedly fled from Orange County soon after the murder, deputies said. Orange County detectives also found clothing belonging to Story in a relative's home and found Hayes' DNA on the clothing.

On September 14, 2018, the Tampa Police Department arrested Story for an unrelated incident — aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to five years in prison for that case.

During the investigation, two witnesses told detectives that Story claimed to have murdered someone and that he was on the run from law enforcement.

A diaper bag was also collected when Story was arrested in 2018 and detectives linked the diaper bag to the Hayes murder scene.

On October 9, 2022, a warrant was issued for Story's arrest. He was transferred from the Florida Department of Corrections into the Orange County Jail on Nov 15.