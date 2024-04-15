Florida woman accused of driving 120 mph said she didn't know troopers were trying to stop her

article

A Florida woman was arrested Sunday after she led Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a chase that at one point reached 120 mph, according to an arrest report.

Wayneisha Toombs, 27, was charged with reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and fleeing with disregard of safety after the incident that unfolded in Sumter County on Sunday morning, according to an arrest report from Florida Highway Patrol.

A trooper at a speed check on State Road 91 near mile marker 294.5 clocked a driver, later identified as Toombs, going 117 mph in a 70 mph zone, the report said.

The trooper activated its lights and sirens and tried to stop Toombs, but she didn't pull over. At one point, the trooper noticed Toombs holding a cellphone, the report continued.

The chase, in which Toombs approached speeds from 80 mph to 120 mph, continued on State Road 91 and Toombs allegedly did not indicate any signs of slowing down or stopping. It continued past mile marker 333, when the trooper tried to stop Toombs using the PIT maneuver. It took three attempts to stop the vehicle successfully.

Toombs was instructed to get out of the car, when she was taken down by troopers and taken into custody. She was checked out by medical personnel and transported to the Sumter Correctional Institution.

According to the report, Toombs told troopers she didn't know they were trying to stop her.

A driver's license check revealed previous unpaid traffic tickets in Miami-Dade County from 2021.