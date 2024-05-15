Florida woman, 77, accused of attacking woman after becoming 'upset' during home inspection

Stream FOX 35 News

A Florida woman was taken to jail after she became "upset" and attacked a person inspecting her home, according to an arrest report.

Judy Schmersey, 77, of The Villages, was arrested on a charge of battery on a person 65 years of age or older, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said.

On May 10, the victim went to Schmersey's house to perform a scheduled inspection. Deputies said the property manager accompanied her due to Schmersey and the victim's "previous issues, animosity and tension."

Booking photo of Judy Schmersey (Credit: Sumter County jail)

Schmersey led them through her home and "hostile words" were exchanged between her and the victim.

At some point, the victim addressed an issue and that's when Schmersey became angry trying to explain her perspective and used her hands to strike the victim in her arm and chest area, the report stated. The property manager witnessed the incident.

After the altercation, more words were exchanged before Schmersey asked them both to leave, and they complied.

Schmersey was booked into the Sumter County jail and was released the next morning after posting a $500 bond.

Deputies said Schmersey had no prior criminal convictions.