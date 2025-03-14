Florida woman, 70, hit and seriously injured by e-bike on Volusia County beach: deputies

The Brief Deputies said a 70-year-old Florida woman was seriously injured Thursday after she was hit by an e-bike on a Volusia County beach. Officials said the man who hit the woman, Frederick Rich, fled the scene. He has now been arrested. Records show Rich is facing charges for leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury and violation of probation for child abuse. He currently sits in the Volusia County Jail with no bond.



The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a 70-year-old Florida woman was seriously injured after she was hit by an e-bike on the beach.

Officials said the man who hit the woman, Frederick Rich, fled the scene. He has now been arrested.

Reports show that the woman was knocked unconscious during the incident and has a broken leg, but she is now recovering at an area hospital.

When and where did the incident happen?

The backstory:

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the beach after they received reports of an unconscious person under the pier.

After arriving, deputies said the woman appeared to be "going in and out of consciousness."

The woman's husband told deputies that an unknown man had crashed into his wife on an e-bike going at a very high speed.

Reports show the man who hit the woman fled the scene and left the e-bike on the beach.

Deputies said Frederick Rich confessed to hitting the woman with his e-bike on the beach. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

What led to the arrest of Frederick Rich?

What we know:

Deputies said they collected witness statements and clear video surveillance that helped to identify Rich.

Officials said they took Rich into custody after speaking with him at his home in Holly Hill.

Rich confessed to hitting the woman on the e-bike, although reports show he said she did not appear to be seriously injured. He also said he left the scene of the incident in order to seek help. However, through evidence collected, deputies discovered this not to be true.

Rich told deputies he was scared of reporting the incident because of his felony probation related to child abuse.

Frederick Rich, 42, was arrested after he allegedly hit a 70-year-old woman with an e-bike and then fled the scene. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the woman who was hit is now conscious and recovering at the hospital.

Records show Rich currently sits in the Volusia County Jail.

He is facing charges related to leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury and violation of probation, officials said.

Deputies said Rich is being held on no bond.

Reports show Frederick Rich, 42, currently sits in the Volusia County Jail with no bond.(Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: