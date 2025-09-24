Florida wildlife officials say more suspects tied to illegal alligator killings

The Brief A 21-year-old man has been charged with 13 felony counts in an illegal alligator harvesting case. FWC says three other suspects and at least seven witnesses are linked through photos and videos. Wildlife experts warn the killings threaten Florida’s ecosystem and could lead to more charges.



State wildlife officers say three more people are tied to an illegal alligator harvesting case that has already led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man accused of killing more than a dozen gators.

What we know:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says its investigators have tied three additional people to an illegal alligator harvesting case that has already resulted in one arrest.

Jacob Latrielle, 21, was taken into custody and faces 13 felony counts of illegally killing, possessing or capturing alligators in incidents dating back to April.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

A 42-page report details four suspects and at least seven witnesses, with photos and videos showing the group posing with dead alligators, skinning carcasses, and, in one disturbing instance, keeping a live alligator with its jaws taped shut inside a garage.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether the three other suspects named in the report will face charges. It is also unclear if any of the seven witnesses seen in images and videos will be prosecuted or treated solely as witnesses to the crimes.

The backstory:

FWC investigators were tipped off to possible illegal hunting activity earlier this year. The killings, which occurred outside of alligator hunting season, prompted a search of Latrielle’s property, where no remains were found.

Instead, officers uncovered a nearby dump site in Mims, less than four miles from one suspect’s home. The site contained alligator skeletons, hides and evidence linking the remains back to that suspect’s residence.

What they're saying:

Chris Gillette, a wildlife biologist who runs Bellowing Acres, an alligator and exotic animal sanctuary, said the killings are devastating for Florida’s ecosystem.

"These animals are keystone species. They’re an apex predator. They’re incredibly important for a healthy regulating ecosystem," said Chris Gillette, a wildlife biologist who runs Bellowing Acres, an alligator and exotic animal sanctuary. "The removal of them is always going to be a really bad thing for everybody involved out there."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS