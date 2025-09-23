Florida 21-year-old man arrested after allegedly illegally killing 13 American alligators

The Brief Jacob Latrielle, 21, has been arrested after he allegedly illegally killed 13 American alligators. The incidents took place over several days at the St. Johns River near the Hatbill Park Boat Ramp in Brevard County. According to Florida Statutes, the illegal killing, possessing or capturing of an American Alligator is a third-degree felony.



A Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly illegally killed 13 American alligators in Brevard County.

What we know:

According to a Brevard County arrest warrant, 21-year-old Jacob Latreille faces 13 counts of illegally killing American alligators.

The warrant says the incidents took place on April 19, 24 and 29 at the St. Johns River near the Hatbill Park Boat Ramp in Brevard County.

Authorities say you must have a valid nuisance alligator permit, be a licensed trapper or be participating in a regulated hunting season to lawfully interact with an alligator.

According to Florida Statutes, the illegal killing, possessing or capturing of an American Alligator is a third-degree felony, which can result in imprisonment for up to five years and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

The law is enforced by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

FOX 35 News has reached out to FWC for more information on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.