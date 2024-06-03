7 Florida women ranked on Forbes' 'Richest Self-Made Women' list
Seven women from the Sunshine State made Forbes' recent Richest Self-Made Women, a list that ranks 100 of the country's most successful women entrepreneurs, executives and entertainers.
Here's a look at the seven women from Florida:
Safra Catz from Fort Lauderdale
- Rank: No. 20
- Net Worth: $1.9 billion
- Role: CEO of Oracle, a leading computer technology company
Neerja Sethi from Fisher Island
- Rank: No. 27
- Net Worth: $1 billion
- Background: Co-founder of Syntel, an IT consulting and outsourcing firm, established in 1980
Martine Rothblatt from Satellite Beach
- Rank: No. 42
- Net Worth: $820 million
- Achievements: Co-founded Sirius Satellite Radio in 1990 and later founded United Therapeutics
Judy Sheindlin from Naples
- Rank: No. 58
- Net Worth: $560 million
- Claim to Fame: Known as TV's "Judge Judy"
Lucy Guo from Miami
- Rank: No. 64
- Net Worth: $500 million
- Enterprise: Founder of Passes, a platform for creators, and co-founder of Scale AI
Doreen Granpeesheh from Marco Island
- Rank: No. 87
- Net Worth: $390 million
- Contribution: Founder of the Center for Autism and Related Disorders
Serena Williams from Jupiter
- Rank: No. 97
- Net Worth: $340 million
- Highlights: Tennis superstar with significant earnings from prize money and endorsement deals
