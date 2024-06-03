7 Florida women ranked on Forbes' 'Richest Self-Made Women' list

Seven women from the Sunshine State made Forbes' recent Richest Self-Made Women, a list that ranks 100 of the country's most successful women entrepreneurs, executives and entertainers.

Here's a look at the seven women from Florida:

Safra Catz from Fort Lauderdale

Rank : No. 20

Net Worth : $1.9 billion

Role: CEO of Oracle, a leading computer technology company

Neerja Sethi from Fisher Island

Rank : No. 27

Net Worth : $1 billion

Background: Co-founder of Syntel, an IT consulting and outsourcing firm, established in 1980

Martine Rothblatt from Satellite Beach

Rank : No. 42

Net Worth : $820 million

Achievements: Co-founded Sirius Satellite Radio in 1990 and later founded United Therapeutics

Judy Sheindlin from Naples

Rank : No. 58

Net Worth : $560 million

Claim to Fame: Known as TV's "Judge Judy"

Lucy Guo from Miami

Rank : No. 64

Net Worth : $500 million

Enterprise: Founder of Passes, a platform for creators, and co-founder of Scale AI

Doreen Granpeesheh from Marco Island

Rank : No. 87

Net Worth : $390 million

Contribution: Founder of the Center for Autism and Related Disorders

Serena Williams from Jupiter

Rank : No. 97

Net Worth : $340 million

Highlights: Tennis superstar with significant earnings from prize money and endorsement deals

