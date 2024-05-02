Jeff Bezos is the richest man in Florida, according to Forbes

Forbes recently published a list of the richest billionaire in every state – and Jeff Bezos tops the list in the Sunshine State.

The 60-year-old Amazon founder and CEO has an estimated worth of $194 billion, according to Forbes. The only person richer than him, according to the list, is Elon Musk. The Tesla and SpaceX frontman has an estimated worth of $195 billion.

In 2023, the richest person in Florida was hedge fund manager Ken Griffin with an estimated worth of $32.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos speaks after receiving the 2019 International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Excellence in Industry Award during the the 70th International Astronautical Congress at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washing Expand

Bezos is new to Florida, however. The billionaire announced his move from Seattle to Miami back in November.

SpaceX Starship in Florida: Musk envisions 2 'Mechazilla' launch towers at Cape Canaveral

"I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami. Also, Blue Origin’s operations are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral. For all that, I’m planning to return to Miami, leaving the Pacific Northwest," Bezos wrote on social media. "I’ve lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here. As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart."

According to Forbes, his new Miami pads are worth a combined $237 million, and he calls Tom Brady, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump his neighbors.