Some of the country's best companies to work for can be found right here in Florida, according to an annual list from Forbes that ranks the best large employers in the U.S.

The list of 600 employers, released last week, was compiled using survey data from employees at companies with more than 5,000 workers. Respondents rated their employer and said if they would recommend their employer to others.

The No. 1 large employer in the U.S. is Novo Nordisk, a drug and biotechnology company based in New Jersey. The top employer in Florida is Raymond James Financial, which came in at No. 45 overall.

BRAZIL - 2020/06/29: In this photo illustration the Raymond James Financial logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

BUSINESS NEWS : Nike cutting 1,600 jobs to cut costs

Here's a look at the top 10 overall best large employers in the U.S., according to Forbes:

Novo Nordisk, New Jersey (drugs and biotechnology) Garmin, Kansas (semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering) Cook Children's Health Care System, Texas (healthcare and social services) Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado (healthcare and social services) Delta Air Lines, Georgia (transportation and logistics) In-N-Out Burger, California (quick, fast, casual) Houston Methodist, Texas (healthcare and social services) eXp Realty, Washington (business services and supplies) St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Tennessee (healthcare and social services) The University of Kansas Health System, Kansas (healthcare and social services) BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Tennessee (insurance) Trader Joe's, California (retail and wholesale) Ally Financial, Michigan (banking and financial services) Fidelity Investments, Massachusetts (banking and financial services) Amgen, California (drugs and biotechnology)

FLORIDA NEWS : Netflix is adding an additional tax to your monthly bill, but only if you live in Florida

Here's a look at the best large employers in Florida:

Raymond James Financial (banking and financial services) - #45 overall Baptist Health South Florida (healthcare and social services) - #70 overall Tampa General Hospital (healthcare and social services) - #83 overall Sarasota Memorial Hospital (healthcare and social services) - #107 overall Florida Blue (insurance) - #131 overall NextEra Energy (utilities) - #137 overall Interim HealthCare (healthcare and social services) - #147 overall Travel + Leisure (travel and leisure) - #163 overall Publix Super Markets (retail and wholesale) - #172 overall Chewy (retail and wholesale) - #190 overall Carnival Corporation (travel and leisure) - #191 overall University of Central Florida (education) - #205 overall Norwegian Cruise Line (travel and leisure) - #263 overall Fidelity National Financial (banking and financial services) - #282 overall Jabil (semiconductors, electronics, electrical engineering) - #291 overall

Click here to see the full list.