11 Florida cities rank among the best places in the US to get married in 2024: study

If you're considering getting married in the near future, you've probably noticed how expensive weddings can be.

Right now, the average price for a wedding in the United States is around $30,000, according to WalletHub.

The personal finance company recently released its 2024 Best Places to Get Married report to help couples find the most wedding-friendly destination, and 11 Florida cities made the list.

WalletHub said it compared more than 180 of the biggest U.S. cities across 26 key indicators of cost-effectiveness, convenience and enjoyment, to come up with its rankings. The data set ranged from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to wedding vendors.

Orlando ranked at No. 1 in the nation due to the number of venues, party equipment rentals, videographers, DJs and flower shops per capita.

Financial experts said the City Beautiful was the best place for out-of-town guests to stay in because it has the second-highest number of hotels per capita in the country and its three-star hotels are surprisingly affordable for a big city.

WalletHub Analyst, Cassandra Happe, also said "Orlando ranks second among the most fun cities, so the wedding party and guests can enjoy activities before and after the big day."

Here's how other Florida cities ranked across the nation for best wedding destinations:

3. Miami

6. Tampa

11. Fort Lauderdale

39. St. Petersburg

50. Tallahassee

68. Jacksonville

76. Cape Coral

106. Port St. Lucie

130. Pembroke Pines

131. Hialeah

To see the full list and to read more about the study, click here.