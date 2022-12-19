Florida weather: Some cities could see freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend

While the Sunshine State is known for its abundance of sunshine, tropical palm trees, and beaches, a large arctic airmass will make its way across the country dropping temperatures in Florida, causing some parts of northern Florida to potentially see temperatures below freezing.

On Monday in Orlando, Central Florida saw its coldest temperatures of the season, which most places in the mid-to-high 40s.

Daytona Beach had the chilliest temperature at 32 degrees, while Vero Beach and Fort Pierce had the warmest temperature – 49 degrees. Orlando (Orlando International Airport) recorded a temperature of 46 degrees.

The last time each of those cities were that cool in the morning was March or April 2022, the NWS said.

Up in Jacksonville, temperatures could dip to the low 20s inland and the 30s along the coast on Friday and Saturday, Christmas Eve, which would fall below freezing. Forecasters are warning of the possibility of freezing temperatures and reminding people of the four Ps: protect people, plants, pipes, and pets.

FLORIDA WEATHER UPDATES

A freeze watch or warning is issued when temperatures range between 24 and 32 degrees for two or more hours. A hard freeze watch or warning is issued when temperatures reach 23 degrees or colder.

Down in South Florida, near Miami, rain chances increase throughout the week, including the potential for strong or severe thunderstorms and minor flooding. On Christmas Eve, morning temperatures could dip to the 40s and lower 50s. A similar forecast is expected on Christmas Day, though some west of Lake Okeechobee could see temperatures in the upper 30s, according to the NWS.

NWS also warned of a high risk for rip currents along Florida's eastern beaches.

Christmas weather forecast for Orlando

Floridians may want to bundle up on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day because temperatures are forecast to be in the 30s during the early morning hours. Orlando could see 33 degrees – one degree above freezing – while Melbourne could see 37 degrees. North of Orlando in Ocala, temperatures may be in the 20s.