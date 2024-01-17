Florida cold weather forecast: Frigid cold temperatures this weekend. Here's how cold it could get

Bundle up because it's going to be cold in Florida for the next couple of days. A piece of the polar vortex over the eastern United States is bringing arctic air to the Sunshine State - causing temperatures in the Sunshine to drop.

While it's not for sure yet – and depends on a few weather factors – it could be one of the coldest outbreaks in Florida this winter.

Timeline: When will the cold air arrive in Florida – and how long will it stick around?

Friday: A cold front will move across the state on Friday, bringing with it some rain and showers during the morning and midday hours. However, the rain will not be widespread; it'll be sporadic. Some people may see no rain at all.

Saturday: The clouds should clear out early Saturday morning leaving a bright and sunny day. However, it will do us no factors in terms of how it will "feel" outside, which will still feel cold. Saturday morning temperatures are forecast to be in the high 30s and 40s across much of Central Florida, though it will "feel" like it's in the high 20s and 30s.

Sunday: Temperatures are still expected to be in the 30s during the morning hours, though it will warm during the afternoon hours.

How cold will it get in Florida?

The average high this weekend is:

Orlando: 72°

Jacksonville: 65°

Tampa: 71°

Miami: 76°

Tallahassee: 64°

The average low this weekend is:

Orlando: 49°

Jacksonville: 43°

Tampa: 53°

Miami: 61°

Tallahassee: 40°

Record-breaking cold temperatures? Probably not

The standing record lows for the morning of January 20th are:

Orlando: 29° (1971)

Jacksonville: 7° (1985)

Tampa: 21° (1985)

Miami: 34° (1985)

Tallahassee: 28° (1985)

Some spots in northern Florida may come close to records, but central and southern Florida will not. That is because the records from 1985 were from one of the biggest and most historic Arctic Air outbreaks in known meteorological history in the United States, and this episode is not as intense as that one was.

In Orlando, the forecast low this Sunday morning is around 38°F. This is nearly a month ahead of what is historically normal.

Typically, the first time Orlando sees temperatures of 38 degrees or lower is February 18. The earliest date that temperatures dropped to at least 38 degrees was Dec. 6, 1949. In Orlando, it was a bitter 37 degrees on April 2, 1919, according to records.

Could it be cold enough to snow in Central Florida?

According to FOX 35 meteorologist Noah Bergen, there's no chance for snow flurries or snowfall in Central Florida this weekend.

However, earlier this week, snow flurries and sleet were reported in the Florida Panhandle, including areas near Milton and Destin.

Miranda Simpson-Wes Kell, a resident of Jay, shared a video with FOX 35 from outside her home at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, that shows snow flurries falling to the ground in her driveway. Jay is located a few miles south of the Florida-Alabama border and about an hour north of Pensacola.

When is the cold going to end – and when will it warm up?

The cold front will move out on Monday, while warmer air from Mexico will head our way. That's good news because temperatures will feel much more like Florida. We could see temperatures in the 80s next week, which would be above-average for the season.