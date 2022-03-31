Florida warns of new drug '20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl'

A new, dangerous drug is turning up on Florida streets.

Authorities say the drug, referred to as ISO, is 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl. Law enforcement says it could kill someone with just one touch.

One father who buried his son unexpectedly last May says his son took hydrocodone laced with ISO. The death was initially listed as a fentanyl overdose.

"I believe that this is going to be the new fentanyl – like fentanyl was to heroin. Or they thought it was heroin killing people and it ended up being fentanyl. Now I believe a lot of fentanyl deaths, if they take a second look at it, it's going to be ISO."

The Pasco County Sheriff says his deputies found the deadly drug does not always respond to Narcan. The medication is used to reverse the effects of fentanyl and other opioids.

