Florida van driver attempts to kidnap 2 young children in Eustis: police

A van driver in Eustis reportedly attempted to kidnap two elementary-age children Wednesday afternoon and police are now seeking information to help solve the case.

Police said the white van stopped next to the children at Key and Washington and the driver told the kids he was their dad's driver and was there to pick them up.

Officers shared a picture of the van believed to be involved. See below:

(Eustis Police Department)

Authorities described the driver as a white man with a gray beard and blue glasses.

Anyone who recognizes the van is asked to call the Eustis Police Department at 352-357-4121. The case reference is #E23082277.