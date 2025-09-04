Florida vaccine mandates: Casey DeSantis, Lt. Gov. to speak on MAHA in Orlando

The Brief Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jay Collins will be speaking on the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative. The event will take place at 12:20 p.m. Thursday at the J.W. Marriott in Orlando. The event comes after Florida officials on Wednesday announced their plans to become the first state to end all vaccine mandates.



Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jay Collins will be speaking on the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative on Thursday afternoon in Orlando. The event comes after Florida officials on Wednesday announced their plans to become the first state to end all vaccine mandates, including for schoolchildren.

Florida officials to speak in Orlando

What we know:

DeSantis, Collins and U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Taylor Hatch will speak at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday.

The event will take place at the J.W. Marriott, which is located at 4040 Central Florida Parkway in Orlando.

FOX 35 News will stream the event live in the player at the top of this story, as well as on YouTube.

What is MAHA? What are the vaccine mandates?

Dig deeper:

The officials are expected to speak on the Florida MAHA Commission, an initiative announced on Wednesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis to promote medical freedom and parental choice, particularly concerning childhood vaccines.

The commission was launched in conjunction with an announcement by Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to eliminate all vaccine mandates. The pair said forcing vaccine mandates is "wrong" and "immoral."

The state would be the first to scrap requirements that children be vaccinated to attend school, among other rules.