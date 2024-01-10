Florida U.S. Customs officer accused of swiping $2,000 in cash from traveler at airport

Watch FOX 35 live

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer was arrested for allegedly stealing $2,000 from a traveler at the Naples Airport in Florida.

According to the Department of Justice, William Joseph Timothy, 43, is accused of stealing cash from an international airline passenger while he was employed as an officer at the Naples Airport.

The passenger reported that they were missing cash after it had been inspected by a Customs and Border Protection Officer.

Video surveillance from the investigation showed Timothy hiding and taking close to 22 bills of U.S. currency belonging to the passenger during the border enforcement examination in May 2023, the DOJ said.

If convicted, Timothy faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.