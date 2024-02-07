Florida 3-year-old twins found dead after woman's suicide attempt on I-95: police

Stream FOX 35 News

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is thinking of self-harm, resources are available. Call 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Police are investigating after 3-year-old toddlers were found dead on Interstate 95 after a woman's suicide attempt, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a medical emergency call on I-95 North at the Florida Turnpike extension in Miami.

When they arrived, they found the boy and girl fraternal twins unresponsive in the back seat of an SUV, WSVN reported.

The woman that had accompanied the children allegedly jumped over the expressway wall, "fell from a considerable height" and landed on railroad tracks, police said in a news release.

All three were taken to local hospitals where the twins were pronounced dead. The woman is reportedly in critical condition.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to learn the twins' cause of death.

Detectives are also working to learn the relationship between the woman and the children.

Family members identified the woman to WSVN as 42-year-old Shirlene Alcime, the mother of the children.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or 866-471-8477.