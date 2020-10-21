Florida troopers search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

article

Florida troopers say they are looking for a vehicle that struck a woman in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Tuesday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the incident occurred Tuesday at 10 p.m. at Clearlake Road and Atkinson Street in Brevard County.

They said that a woman was traveling southbound on Clearlake Road in an SUV. For an unknown reason, a 39-year-old woman was standing in the left lane of the road. She was struck by the SUV.

A vehicle traveling behind the SUV, a sedan, hit the female pedestrian as well and fled the scene, FHP said.

The pedestrian was reportedly transported to a hospital, where she died.

FHP asks that anyone with information on the sedan that hit the woman, contact them or Crimeline at 407-737-2213.

