I-4 road rage shooting: Suspect sought in shooting of 2 men in Volusia County

Two men who were shot while traveling on Interstate 4 are expected to recover, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP spokesperson Migdalisis Garcia said troopers are looking for the public’s help with the case. The single shot was fired around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, near mile mark 112 and Saxon Blvd. in Deltona.

"It's ridiculous, and it's sad for everyone involved," Garcia said.

Garcia said the shooter was behind the victims when they flashed their high beams. The bullet was fired after the suspect switched lanes to allow the other vehicle to pass. Investigators on Thursday released the 911 call from one of the victims.

"I'm on the side of the road. A driver shot me in the face. I need help immediately," the driver said to the 911 operator. The driver, a 61-year-old man, was hit in the chin. The passenger, a 19-year-old, was hit in the forehead.

FHP said the shooter’s vehicle was either an SUV or a pick-up truck. The vehicle was dark-colored.

If you have additional information, you’re asked to reach out to FHP at 407-737- 2213 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).



