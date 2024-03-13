Florida tourist dies on cruise ship en route to Bahamas, police say

A 27-year-old Florida woman died aboard a cruise ship on its way to the Bahamas on Monday, according to police on the island of Grand Bahama.

The woman was found unresponsive in her cabin at around 5:30 p.m., prompting cruise personnel to alert the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Medical personnel from the ship assisted and performed CPR, but she was declared dead.

As police investigated, officers confiscated a "quantity of suspected cocaine" from the passenger's cabin – and a 32-year-old man from Florida was arrested.

The identity of the passengers was not immediately released. It's also unknown where in Florida the man and woman were from.

Police did not specify which cruise the passengers were on board at the time of the death and subsequent arrest.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman's cause of death.

No other details were released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.