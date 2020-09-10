Florida toddler with spina bifida gains strength by walking through Disney World

Meet Harper Mae.

The adorable 3-year-old from St. Petersburg is winning hearts across the internet for her ability to never slow down – even when facing some challenging obstacles.

Harper Mae Comparin was born with spina bifida. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, spina bifida is a condition where a baby's spinal chord doesn't develop properly. So Harper Mae has been working to gain strength in her legs.

You may have already seen Harper Mae in your Facebook feed: a video of her using the ‘Baby Shark’ song to learn how to walk at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital went viral.

(Growing With Harper Mae / Instagram)

A year and a half later, Harper Mae is using a different way to get her legs stronger – with the help of Mickey Mouse.

Advertisement

Her Instagram page, @GrowingUpWithHarperMae, shows the little blond girl with the infectious smile walking all over Walt Disney World in Orlando as a way to keep moving and get better at walking.

MORE NEWS: Dad recreates sweet 'Toy Story' scene to send son, 4, back to school

On her Disney adventures, she stops to meet all her favorite characters -- and even Stormtroopers (her mother says Harper Mae LOVES Star Wars)!

With the help of her walker, this tough cookie doesn’t let anything slow her down. She makes her way up ride queues with a big smile on her face the whole time.

(Growing Up With Harper Mae)

“Not sure how noticeable it was that Harper was super excited to see some of her favorites during one of the cavalcades on Wednesday!!!” one Instagram caption read during Harper’s time in Star Wars Land. “Even though Harper was exhausted from walking all day and her cast foot was sore, our little cutie’s eyes say it all.”

Her mother Erica tells FOX 35 News that Harper Mae has never let spina bifida hold her back.

“Nor does she let it stop her from living life to its fullest. She has such a positive attitude and spirit about her, even during some tough days,” she said. “Harper never gives up, and her perseverance knows no bounds.”

You can follow Harper Mae’s adventures on her Facebook and Instagram pages.