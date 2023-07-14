Florida thieves take precious item from widow of deputy, officials say

A pair of thieves stole a meaningful item that belonged to the widow of a Florida deputy.

Early Tuesday morning around 1 a.m., two peopleals entered the back patio of the victim's home. They then proceeded to take a metal and wooden bench off the property.

The bench was significant to the victim because it had the signatures of her late husband's friends and loved ones. Her husband was a member of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

The theft was caught on home security footage, but deputies are still looking for those responsible.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Two thieves steal a precious bench from a Deltona woman. (Courtesy of the Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are asking for those with any information about the stolen bench, or anything about the people responsible, to contact the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

You can email Deputy Acosta at PAcosta@volusiasheriff.gov or call at 386-860-7030.