Child has 'cardiac event' on Disney World's Guardians of the Galaxy ride: Report

Eleven people were injured in three months at Florida's largest theme parks, with Walt Disney World and Universal leading the way, according to a recently released injuries report.

Disney World reported the largest number of injuries for the three-month quarter — which ran from July through September 2024 — with six incidents recorded.

The Memorandum of Understanding Exempt Facilities Report includes self-reported incidents from Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Legoland Floridato the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The report includes basic details, such as the date of the incident, where the incident occurred and the specific injury. The document is released every quarter, four times per year.

Most Florida theme parks are regulated by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which includes routine inspections. However, those theme parks with more than 1,000 employees, avoid that oversight under the agreement and by self-reporting various incidents.

SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Legoland have all reported no incidents thus far in 2024. Meanwhile, Disney World and Universal both have recorded incidents each quarter.

Here's a look at the latest report:

Walt Disney World reports 6 incidents in July-September 2024

Here's a look at the incidents Disney World self-reported between July and September 2024:

July 22: A 68-year-old man with a pre-existing condition experienced chest pain after going on The Seas with Nemo and Friends attraction.

Aug. 8: A 70-year-old woman felt motion sickness after riding Space Mountain.

Aug. 18: A 79-year-old woman fell and hit her head while exiting the Tomorrowland Speedway.

Aug. 23: A 38-year-old male had a seizure after going on The Magic Carpets of Aladdin attraction.

Sept. 3: A 53-year-old male with pre-existing conditions had a seizure after riding the Kilimanjaro Safaris Expedition.

Sept. 21: A 5-year-old male with a previously undiagnosed pre-existing condition had a cardiac event while on the Guardians of the Galaxy ride.

Universal reports 5 incidents in July-September 2024

Here's a look at the incidents Universal self-reported between July and September 2024:

July 19: A 68-year-old male experienced dizziness after riding the Trolls Troller Coaster.

July 21: A 70-year-old male felt nauseous after going on Revenge of the Mummy.

Aug. 2: A 46-year-old male felt motion sickness after riding the Jurassic Park River Adventure attraction.

Sept. 17: A 36-year-old male had a dislodged medical device after going on Hagrid's Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure.

Sept. 25: A 72-year-old woman experienced dizziness after riding Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts.

