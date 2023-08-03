Florida teen nabbed for stabbing after drug deal involving weed, Italian seasoning mixture goes awry: deputies

A 16-year-old boy was arrested this week after allegedly stabbing other teens in a drug deal involving a marijuana mixture with Italian seasoning that went awry, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The teen was arrested Wednesday for the alleged stabbing that happened Sunday in Palm Coast, deputies said. He was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and use/display of a weapon during a felony.

Deputies said the teen went with a friend to a house nearby to sell a mixture of marijuana and Italian seasoning to other teens. When they weren't able to pay, however, the group went to a nearby trail to fight.

What started out as a bare fist fight escalated when the 16-year-old boy allegedly used a pocketknife to stab one of the teens, deputies said. Another teen was also stabbed while attempting to help the first victim.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old was arrested and transported to the Sheriff Petty Hall Inmate Detention Facility for processing pending a decision from the Department of Juvenile Justice.

During his arrest, a deputy gave the teen some life advice, as seen on bodycam footage released by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

"I'm not gonna be your parent … your choices are your choices," the deputy is heard saying on the video. "In the future, you need to start making rational decisions. Anything dealing with possible narcotics, whatever it is, that is only going to lead you down the road.

"You are who your friends are … be cognizant because you're the big brother to little girls and they're going to look up to you. So you need to make sure you do what's right, even if it doesn't benefit you."

MORE CRIME NEWS :

Sheriff Rick Staly also issued a statement about the incident, mirroring the deputy's views from the arrest.

"Committing a crime by selling a mixture of Italian seasoning and illegal weed is a recipe for disaster and escalating violence as we saw in this case," he said. "Parents, be the Sheriff in your home and know who your kids are hanging out with and what they are doing, so they don’t make life-changing mistakes at a young age."