Florida teen arrested for poisoning mom's milk with bleach, deputies say

The Brief A Florida teenager was arrested by Volusia County deputies over the weekend on several felony charges after he allegedly poisoned his 77-year-old adoptive mother's milk with bleach. The 17-year-old boy admitted to pouring bleach in her milk to make her sick because he was upset with her and did not wish to live at their home, according to an arrest affidavit.



A Florida teenager was arrested for poisoning his adoptive mother's gallon of milk with bleach, according to a Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit.

The 17-year-old boy admitted to doing the crime because he was angry with her and no longer wanted to live at their home, deputies said.

What we know:

On the morning of April 19, deputies responded to a Deltona home for an attempted poisoning incident.

The 77-year-old victim told deputies that she poured a glass of milk from a gallon container in the refrigerator, took a sip and reported an "intense chemical taste," according to the arrest affidavit.

The woman said she bought the milk for herself and suspected her adoptive son had poisoned it "due to their recent conflicts," the affidavit stated. She did not report any immediate symptoms but sought a medical evaluation.

The woman’s other son corroborated the claim, telling deputies that his mother is the only person in the household who drinks milk, implying that she may have been the intended target.

A Volusia County deputy examined the milk and confirmed it had a strong odor of bleach.

A Florida teenager was arrested by Volusia County deputies on several felony charges after he allegedly poisoned his 77-year-old adoptive mother's milk with bleach. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies later spoke with the teenager, who was reportedly hiding in a bedroom with the family dog.

According to authorities, the teen admitted to retrieving bleach from the laundry room, opening the milk container, and pouring the bleach into it.

The teen told law enforcement he was aware that bleach could hurt someone and had intended for the bleach to make his adoptive mother sick, officials said.

He was arrested on felony charges of poisoning food or water, attempted felony murder, and aggravated abuse of an elderly person, according to the affidavit.

