Florida teen Aiden Fucci to be sentenced in stabbing death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey

Aiden Fucci, the Florida teenager who plead guilty to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times in 2021, will be sentenced on Friday.

Fucci was 14 when prosecutors say he killed Tristyn Bailey.

"I just want to say I plead guilty and I’m sorry for the Bailey family and my family," Fucci, now 16, told the judge in St. Augustine last month. He faces up to life in prison.

The girl’s family reported her missing on Mother’s Day 2021, and her body was found in the woods following a daylong search. Evidence, including video surveillance, led investigators to Fucci. He was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was upgraded because of the severity of the crime.

R.J. Larizza, the state attorney for Florida’s 7th Judicial Circuit, said during a news conference after Fucci’s arrest that Bailey was stabbed 114 times. He said at least 49 of the wounds were to the hands, arms and the head, and were defensive in nature.

Surveillance video shows Fucci and Bailey, a 13-year-old cheerleader, walking just after midnight in the Durbin Crossing neighborhood of St. Johns County on the night she was stabbed to death.

Over an hour later, Fucci is seen on the same surveillance camera running in the opposite direction of the woods where Tristyn's body was later found.

Snapchat videos of Fucci and a friend in the back of a police car after Bailey was reported missing were also released.

"We're having fun, in a f****** cop car," Fucci can be heard saying, before referencing Tristyn.

Tristyn's family spoke out this week during Fucci's sentencing hearing.

"Aiden Fucci didn’t just take Tristyn’s life that day, he took everything from us," said Tristyn's sister.



