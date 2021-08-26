New security, Snapchat videos released in murder case against Aiden Fucci

New surveillance video just released reportedly shows murdered Florida teenager Tristyn Bailey walking with suspect Aiden Fucci the night she was killed.

Prosecutors on Tuesday released a trove of video evidence in the first-degree murder case of Fucci, Bailey’s 14-year-old classmate charged with her murder. They say Bailey was stabbed 114 times.

The new video shows Fucci and Bailey, a 13-year-old cheerleader, walking just after midnight in the Durbin Crossing neighborhood of St. Johns County on the night she was stabbed to death, new documents state.

Over an hour later, Fucci is seen on the same surveillance camera running in the opposite direction of the woods where he allegedly stabbed Bailey to death, according to police.

Bailey’s body was found May 9 in a wooded area 20 miles south of Jacksonville, hours after she was reported missing.

Prosecutors also released video of Fucci’s mother allegedly washing blood from his jeans. His mother, 35-year-old Crystal Smith, was charged with evidence tampering in June after turning herself in.

Snapchat videos of Fucci and a friend in the back of a police car after Bailey was reported missing were also released.

"We're having fun, in a f****** cop car," Fucci can be heard saying, before referencing Tristyn.

Fucci pleaded not guilty in June and is being tried as an adult in the first-degree murder of Bailey.

