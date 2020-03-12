Florida Tech moving to online classes March 23 in response to coronavirus

article

Florida Institute of Technology has announced it will join the ranks of public universities across the state and shift to online classes, starting Monday, March 23.

"As we continue to review and assess the coronavirus situation and its impact on Florida Tech, we have decided to immediately suspend campus face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the Spring term," said school president Dwayne McCay.

No classes are held next week and students are not required to return to campus at this time, McCay added, and campus events are postponed for the remainder of the Spring term, with the exception of prospective student tours and commencement.



Florida Tech Online programs and Virtual Education Center courses will continue normal operations. Florida Tech Education Centers’ on Monday, March 16.



Faculty and staff are expected to return to work Monday, March 16 when face-to-face classes will begin online synchronous instruction via Zoom technology. Students who opt to return or who have remained on campus will have full accommodations and services.

Find updates about the coronavirus on the school's website.

