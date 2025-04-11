Florida teacher’s dismissal over use of student’s preferred name, sparks protests

The Brief A Brevard County teacher's contract wasn’t renewed after using a student’s preferred name without parental consent, citing state law. Students and community members protested, while unions and advocates criticized the decision as politically driven. The state may review the teacher’s certification, but has not confirmed an investigation.



‘The fact that it’s that big of a deal is shameful’

What we know:

The Brevard County School District has decided not to renew the contract of Satellite High School teacher Melissa Calhoun after she reportedly used a student's preferred name without receiving parental consent.

The district says this action violated Florida’s statute concerning personal titles and pronouns — part of broader legislation dealing with issues of gender and sexual orientation in schools. Calhoun is not expected to return next school year, and the Florida Department of Education may review her teaching certificate, though it has not confirmed any investigation.

What we don't know:

The Florida Department of Education declined to confirm or deny whether a review is underway. There are also unanswered questions about whether this case could trigger legal challenges. The ACLU has stated they are monitoring the situation but have not indicated any planned legal action.

The backstory:

The issue began when Calhoun reportedly called a senior student by a name that did not align with the student’s biological sex as listed in school records, and without parental approval.

Under current Florida law, this act is deemed a violation, placing school staff in a position to follow strict gender-based naming protocols. The law is part of a series of recent state-level legislative changes aimed at regulating how issues of gender identity are handled in public education.

Local perspective:

The decision has drawn sharp criticism from both students and teachers. Dozens of students staged a protest on campus at Satellite High School, voicing support for Calhoun and urging the district to reconsider.

Community members also gathered in solidarity nearby. Local and statewide educators argue that such decisions inject political ideology into classrooms and create a chilling effect on teachers' ability to support students authentically. Drought in teacher retention and concerns over academic freedom have increasingly surfaced in Florida districts amid sweeping education reforms.

What they're saying:

School Board Member John Thomas defended the district’s decision in a statement to FOX 35.

"Regardless of personal views on the issue, the laws enacted by our state legislature must be upheld. It is regrettable when an individual chooses to disregard those laws—particularly when it results in serious consequences for someone who may have otherwise had an exemplary career. That represents a loss not only for the individual, but potentially for our students and the broader school community."

Andrew Spar, President of the Florida Education Association, stated, "We’ll look at every action we can take and our attorneys are reviewing everything right now."

Satellite High School student Will Mustain voiced his frustration during Thursday’s protest.

"She was trying to be kind — allow the student, you know, to be called the name they wanted. The fact that it’s that big of a deal is shameful."

What's next:

The ACLU said it couldn't comment on whether any legal action might be pursued but did say this is a case they're monitoring and are working to understand all the facts.

