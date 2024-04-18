Florida teacher arrested after spotted exposing self to Disney hotel guests: affidavit

A man has been arrested after he was caught naked and exposing himself to guests at a Disney hotel, according to an arrest affidavit.

Christopher Allen-Black, 53, of Saint Augustine, was arrested in late February on a charge of exposure of sexual organs.

Guests at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort's pool saw him inappropriately touching himself on the hotel's second floor and told the staff. The report states a victim added that Allen-Black was a school teacher and "felt unsafe" for families or children that may be visiting Walt Disney World.

Christopher Allen Black (Photo via Orange County Corrections Department)

FOX 35 News contacted the Duval County Public Schools who confirmed Allen-Black is a math teacher at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville and has since been reassigned to duties without student contact.

In a message to parents, Principal Tina Wilson said other math teachers would take over his classes.

At this time, it is unknown what recently prompted Allen-Black's removal from the classroom.