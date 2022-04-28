Florida Target shooting: 1 dead, several injured after deputy-involved shooting outside store, sheriff says

One man is dead and several other people were injured after a shooting outside a Target store in Kissimmee on Wednesday night. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez told reporters that two of his deputies were involved in the shooting and are OK.

The chaos erupted just after 8 p.m. at a busy store on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. Cellphone video taken by employees at the Miami Grill shows the moments after the shooting. The video appears to show at least two people sitting on the ground with their hands behind their backs, possibly being detained.

The man who took the video says the guys in the video looked young, maybe even teenagers.

"All you hear are shots going ‘bom bom bom bom bom.’ And then you heard return fire, ‘Bom bom bom bom bom.' And all I see is families laying on the floor so we started ducking around the bushes to see what’s going on. Then I go ahead and call my boss and I’m like ’look there’s some shooting happening.' I told the employees and the customers, so I sent him to see what was going on and he recorded that."

Some witnesses said they heard at least 15 to 20 rounds. When people heard those shots, FOX 35 was told families and people were diving for cover and running for their lives.

It is still unclear what led up to the shooting.

One person is dead and several others were taken to the hospital with injuries. FOX 35 is working to find out their identities.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be taking over the investigation since deputies were involved.

