Florida surgeon general accuses White House of 'actively preventing' distribution of antibody treatments

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on Tuesday accused the Biden administration of "actively preventing the effective distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments" in the U.S., according to a letter addressed to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

As reported by Fox News, the Biden administration recently paused shipments of COVID-19 antibody treatments manufactured by major drug companies Regeneron and Eli Lilly amid claims these treatments are not effective against the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The federal government continues to supply the monoclonal antibody Sotrovimab from Glaxosmithkline, which reportedly does work against omicron. Back in September, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis accused the White House for overhauling monoclonal antibody distribution. The move alarmed authorities in several southern red states where the antibodies are widely used.

"We are very concerned with the Biden administration and the HHS' recent abrupt, sudden announcement that they are going to dramatically cut the number of monoclonal antibodies that are going to be sent to the state of Florida," DeSantis said at the time.

Ladapo was appointed by Gov. Desantis in September after the former state surgeon general resigned. He has made headlines in recent months for opposing measures like school mask mandates.

He ended his letter by referencing comments from President Biden Monday that there is not a solution by the federal government to end the nearly two-year pandemic.

"President Biden recently states that there is no federal solution to COVID-19... Therefore, I respectfully request that you allow states and healthcare practitioners to provide treatment options…" the letter said in part.

The president said the crisis would be solved at the state level, a response to Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who warned the president against letting "federal solutions stand in the way of state solutions."

