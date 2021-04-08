Florida sues Biden administration, CDC to allow cruises to resume sailings immediately, DeSantis says

The state of Florida is filing a lawsuit against the Biden administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to allow cruise lines to resume sailings immediately.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody made the announcement during a news conference Thursday morning at Port Miami.

"The CDC has locked down this industry for over a year, this is not reasonable, this is not rational," DeSantis said. "We don't believe the federal government has the right to mothball a major industry for over a year based on very little evidence and very little data."

RELATED: Carnival Cruise Line threatens to pull ships from US ports over coronavirus restrictions

The cruise industry has been shut down by the CDC for more than a year after COVID-19 outbreaks were tied to several cruises.

Moody said the shutdown was harming thousands of Floridians who depend on the industry for their livelihood, calling the state the nation's "cruise capital." Millions of tourists cruise from Florida ports each year.

The announcement comes after Carnival Cruise Line, which is based out of Miami, threatened to move its fleet of ships out of American ports if it is unable to resume sailing from the U.S. once again.

Advertisement

"It's our responsibility to fight for our fellow Floridians," DeSantis added. "We want our folks to be able to go back to work."