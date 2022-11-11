Florida Strawberry Festival announce 2023 concert lineup

article

The entertainment lineup for the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival has been released.

Twenty headline artists perform every year on the Wish Farms Soundstage and it is one of the more popular attractions at the event.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, over the phone at 813-754-1996, or in person at our Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.

The lineup is as follows:

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra @ 10:30 a.m. (free with paid gate admission)

The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin' Tour @ 3:30 p.m.



Friday, March 3, 2023

Willie Nelson @ 3:30 p.m.

Halestorm @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2023



Sara Evans @ 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 2023

The Gatlin Brothers @ 3:30 p.m.

Monday, March 6, 2023

Neal McCoy @ 3:30 p.m.

Josh Turner @ 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Roots & Boots feat. Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw @ 3:30 p.m.

CeCe Winans @ 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Tanya Tucker @ 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets @ 10:30 a.m.

Tommy James & The Shondells @ 3:30 p.m.

for King & Country @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10, 2023

Wayne Newton @ 3:30 p.m.

Train @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Sawyer Brown @ 3:30 p.m.

Keith Sweat @ 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 2023

Country Gold Tour, featuring Leroy Van Dyke, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown @ 3:30 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd @ 7:30 p.m.

The 88th annual festival will be held from March 2-12 in Plant City. The event draws over 500,000 people across 11 days.

