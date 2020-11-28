Florida State vs. Virginia game postponed due to COVID-19 cases

article

Saturday's Florida State Seminoles game against the Virginia Cavaliers has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced.



"The rescheduling follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State football team," ACC said in a statement. "The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report."



The game was originally scheduled for 8 p.m.

No new date or time has been announced.

Saturday's postponement is the second week in a row that an FSU game has been put off. Last week's game against Clemson was also postponed because both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game.