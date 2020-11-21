Florida State football game against Clemson postponed

article

Florida State and Clemson will not go head-to-head on Saturday.

The ACC says the game has been postponed because both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game.

The game was originally scheduled to be played today, Saturday, Nov. 21 at noon.

Advertisement

"Both teams continue to adhere to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report," the ACC said in a statement Saturday. "As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates."