Florida state park admission is free during Memorial Day weekend

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that admission to Florida state parks will be free during Memorial Day weekend to kick off the summer for Florida families.

The Memorial Day savings will be valid from May 24-27. Many of Florida's state parks included in the promotion are located right here in Central Florida:

Wekiwa Springs State Park - Seminole County

Silver Springs State Park - Marion County

Rainbow Springs State Park - Marion County

Lake Louisa State Park - Lake County

Lake Griffin State Park - Lake County

Lake Kissimmee State Park - Polk County

Hontoon Island State Park - Volusia County

Dade Battlefield Historic State Park - Sumter County

"Florida is stepping up to make summer more affordable for families," DeSantis said. "While the federal government is causing high inflation and skyrocketing costs for families, Florida’s smart fiscal policies allow us to reduce taxes and help reduce the burden on Floridians."

People cool off in the water on Labor Day at Wekiwa Springs State Park on September 7, 2020 in Apopka, Florida. State officials are hoping that capacity crowds such as these do not result in a spike of coronavirus cases. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPh Expand

The governor also announced that he would be signing the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday in the budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The savings will take place in the entire month of July and will make items such as fishing supplies, outdoor recreation equipment, admission to state parks and museums sales tax-free.

"Florida’s 175 award-winning state parks are second to none," said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton. "I encourage all of Florida’s residents and visitors to take advantage of these extra savings and discover the unique experiences the real Florida has to offer."

You can find more information on state parks near you here.