Florida State Fair announces 2021 dates

The Florida State Fair will return to Tampa in 2021 despite the pandemic. The fair will be held February 11-22, 2021, according to its website.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday with a Cyber Monday deal that includes two free admission tickets for anyone who buys two any day ride armbands. The $55 deal starts at 10 a.m., Nov. 30, and is available while supplies last. Otherwise, advanced discount tickets will be available beginning Dec. 1 and at participating Publix store on Jan. 2.

According to the Florida State Fair website, it is monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and is taking steps to enforce social distancing along with other CDC guidelines and recommendations from the Florida Department of Health along with other state authorities.

The fair says face masks will be required for all guests in 2021. It will also be limiting capacity and requiring guests and employees to social distance. The fair also enhanced its cleaning protocol and will have hand sanitizer stations throughout the fairgrounds. Anyone who is not feeling well will be asked to stay home.

Click here for more details and ticket information.

