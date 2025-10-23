Florida Sheriff Wayne Ivey slams justice system after repeat offender arrested: ‘Enough is enough’

The Brief Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is criticizing the justice system after deputies re-arrested a repeat offender. In a video posted on social media, Ivey mentioned a man with over 100 charges who keeps getting released. Ivy said, "Enough is enough."



In a video shared on the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Ivey slammed what he called a "soft on crime" approach to dealing with violent criminals.

What we know:

Ivey said that earlier this week deputies arrested a repeat offender named Mitchell George.

According to Ivey, the 41-year-old has racked up over 100 charges over the years, including 58 felonies and 47 misdemeanors.

Ivey said George was just one example of how repeat offenders keep getting released because of "weak bonds or ridiculous sentences."

What they're saying:

"Enough is enough, I’ve had it," Ivey said in the video. "And it’s time ‘we the people’ say it loudly. We have had enough with the ‘soft on crime’ crap, that keeps putting criminals back out on our streets when they should be locked up forever."