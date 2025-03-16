Florida severe weather tracker: Live maps, cameras, radar
The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a line of storms – some potentially strong or severe – across Florida. Nearly all of north and central Florida is under a possible or likely storm threat on Sunday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
This is the same line of storms that spread out across the middle plains of the United States, bringing damaging and deadly tornadoes. For the Orlando metro, the main weather threats are damaging winds, strong wind gusts, lightning, and the potential for a tornado or two to form.
Watches and warnings: Click here for live weather alerts
Live updates: Severe weather possible for Orlando, Central Florida
Scroll down to see some of our updated weather maps and live weather camers.
Storm Prediction Center: Florida Severe Storm Threats
Live weather radar: Central Florida
Here is a live radar loop overlooking north-central and central Florida, including Gainesvilla, Ocala, The Villages, Orlando metro, and the theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld Orlando. This radar loops every 15 minutes.
More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar
- Brevard County
- Flagler County
- Marion County
- Osceola County
- Orange County
- Polk County
- Seminole County
- Sumter County
- Volusia County
- U.S./National Radar
National Radar Map
Live webcams
FOX 35 has a network of live weather cameras across the Orlando metro, including overlooking downtown Orlando, Daytona Beach, and International Drive. Click here to view all live cameras.
Downtown Orlando live weather camera
Daytona Beach
The Source: The information in this article is from FOX 35 Orlando meteorologists, weather systems, the National Weather Service, Storm Prediction Center, and FOX 35's live weather camera network.