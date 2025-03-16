Florida severe weather tracker: Live maps, cameras, radar

The Brief Sunday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day due to the potential for severe weather, strong thunderstorms and tornadoes. Timeline: The latest forecasts show that the severe weather will arrive in the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday for Central Florida. Main weather threats: Damaging winds, the risk of a few tornadoes and hail. Stay alert: Download the FOX Local app for the latest weather forecast and severe weather alerts.



The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a line of storms – some potentially strong or severe – across Florida. Nearly all of north and central Florida is under a possible or likely storm threat on Sunday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

This is the same line of storms that spread out across the middle plains of the United States, bringing damaging and deadly tornadoes. For the Orlando metro, the main weather threats are damaging winds, strong wind gusts, lightning, and the potential for a tornado or two to form.

Storm Prediction Center: Florida Severe Storm Threats

Live weather radar: Central Florida

Here is a live radar loop overlooking north-central and central Florida, including Gainesvilla, Ocala, The Villages, Orlando metro, and the theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld Orlando. This radar loops every 15 minutes.

National Radar Map

Live webcams

FOX 35 has a network of live weather cameras across the Orlando metro, including overlooking downtown Orlando, Daytona Beach, and International Drive. Click here to view all live cameras.

Downtown Orlando live weather camera

Daytona Beach

