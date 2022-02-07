Chilly rain arrives in Central Florida on Tuesday

Monday will be comfortable – but Tuesday is another story.

Chilly rain arrives late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will be a good 15-17 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. Basically, it will be a raw, yucky day.

"The weather here in Central Florida has certainly resembled a roller coaster as of late and that trend is in play again for the week ahead," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.

Fairly tame conditions are on tap for Monday. Clouds will litter the skies early with a little clearing as we scoot into the p.m. hours. We're dry all day, but that will be changing late tonight.

Lows will fall into the 40s and 50s heading into Tuesday morning. An approaching front will serve to increase clouds and develop a rain chance.

We've declared Tuesday a FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY to account for rain pretty much all day Tuesday and high temperatures stuck in the 50s!

Highs tomorrow will be a solid 15-17 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. The latest rainfall forecast models show showers settling into northern Florida late tonight, spreading south into the Central Peninsula by Tuesday morning.

Shower chances remain high through the day Tuesday and into Tuesday night. Rainfall will finally ease up early Wednesday morning. Rain accumulations will range from .25-.50" when it's all is said and done. Should be a ground soaking, beneficial rain for the area.

