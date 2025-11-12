Florida set to execute 16th inmate this year for 1979 murder of 6-year-old girl

The Brief Bryan Jennings, 68, is set to be executed Thursday for the 1979 murder of 6-year-old Rebecca Kunash. His execution will be Florida’s 16th this year, the most in decades. Catholic bishops have urged the state to slow the pace of executions, citing moral concerns.



Florida is scheduled to carry out its 16th execution of the year Thursday, marking a record pace for the state.

Sixty-eight-year-old Bryan Jennings is set to be executed for the 1979 kidnapping, rape, and murder of 6-year-old Rebecca Kunash in Merritt Island.

At the time of the crime, Jennings was a 20-year-old Marine home on leave from Japan.

The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops has voiced concern over the state’s increasing number of executions, emphasizing the value of every human life.

"The bishops are concerned with the pace of the executions, really for the same reason. Every individual life has value. They are going to continue to speak out and send a letter for each one," said Joseph Harmon, Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Another execution is already scheduled later this month. FOX 35’s Esther Bower is speaking with the original investigators from the 1979 case ahead of Jennings’ execution.