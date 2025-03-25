Florida Senate race: Randolph Bracy slams sister for running against him in Orange County

The Brief State Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis has announced she will run for the Senate seat vacated after the passing of Sen. Geraldine Thompson last month. This means Bracy Davis will face off against her brother, former state Sen. Randolph Bracy III, for the seat. Bracy previously held the seat, but he lost it to Thompson in a 2023 primary. There will be a special election to replace Thompson in the near future, although Gov. Ron DeSantis has not yet announced an official date.



It's going to be a sibling showdown for a state Senate seat in Orange County, Florida.

State Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis has announced she will run for the Senate seat vacated after the passing of Sen. Geraldine Thompson last month. This means that Bracy Davis will face off against her brother, former state Sen. Randolph Bracy III, for the Florida Senate District 15 seat.

There will be a special election to replace Thompson in the near future, although Gov. Ron DeSantis has not yet announced an official date.

'I will not waver, I will not retreat, I will continue to fight'

What they're saying:

Bracy Davis announced her run for the Senate seat last week, promising not to let down the voters and citizens of the district Thompson represented. Thompson's daughter, Elizabeth Thompson Grace, delivered the family's endorsement, and Thompson's family gathered to support Bracy Davis.



"I vow to continue my fight," Bracy Davis said. "After much prayer, with a blessing from her family and a heart full of purpose, I am proud to announce my intention to run for the Florida state Senate District 15. … I stand here today to say I will not waver, I will not retreat, I will continue to fight with every ounce of my being to ensure that Florida works for us all."

"I love my brother, and I wish him well," Bracy Davis said of her brother.

'This is a sad day for the Bracy name'

The other side:

Bracy previously served in the Florida Senate but left in 2022 to run for Congress, an effort that was unsuccessful. In 2023, he attempted a return to the state Senate but lost in the Democratic primary to Thompson, the very seat he now seeks following her passing. Both Bracy's sister and mother endorsed Thompson.

In June 2024, Bracy threatened a lawsuit against then-incumbent Thompson, accusing her of not living in the district she was serving.

Only one day after Thompson’s death on Feb. 13, Bracy posted on social media to announce his intention to seek election for the seat.

"The answer is yes, I will be seeking election for District 15," he said in the post.

Bracy then released a statement following his sister's announcement: "This is a sad day for the Bracy name. My sister choosing to run against me dishonors our father's legacy in every way possible. I will not disparage our father, who believed in this family, by debating my sister in any format."



‘A dedicated public servant and visionary leader’

The backstory:

Thompson, 76, died following complications from knee replacement surgery in February.

Thompson’s passing marks the loss of a significant figure in Florida politics, particularly within the Democratic Party and civil rights circles. Her decades of service focused on expanding access to education, preserving Black history and advocating for underserved communities. Her legacy leaves an impact on both state legislation and grassroots activism.

"Senator Geraldine Thompson was so much more than a dedicated public servant and visionary leader," her family said in a statement. "She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose love, wisdom, and compassion shaped their lives and the lives of so many in their community and across the state."



