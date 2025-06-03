Maxine's on Shine owners seek 'angel' who pulled dog from their burning home

The Brief Fern Park woman credits mystery man with saving her, her dog, and family heirlooms from house fire. No injuries were reported, but the cause of the blaze is still under investigation. The search continues for the unidentified Good Samaritan.



A Fern Park woman is searching for a mystery man she calls a hero after he helped her and her dog escape a house fire that damaged her home and a neighbor’s early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Early Sunday morning, a fire broke out between two homes on Lakewood Circle in Fern Park, damaging both structures. Maxine Earhart, the owner of Orlando’s well-known restaurant Maxine’s on Shine, was inside her home with her dog when a man she had never met began pounding on her door, urging her to flee.

The man not only helped her evacuate safely but also retrieved a dresser containing family heirloom jewelry before disappearing.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man remains a mystery. Officials have not confirmed what caused the fire, and there is no surveillance footage or confirmed leads to help identify the Good Samaritan.

He is described only as tall and slender, with dirty blond hair, and possibly wearing an orange or green shirt. Witnesses believe he may have arrived in a white work truck, suggesting he could have been in the area for a job.

The backstory:

Maxine Earhart and her husband run Maxine’s on Shine, a restaurant known throughout Orlando. The couple now face the challenge of gutting and rebuilding their damaged home. Despite the loss, Earhart remains grateful that no one was hurt and is focusing her energy on finding the man who helped her.

Big picture view:

The fire has sparked a community-wide appreciation for everyday heroism. Neighbors like Alyssa and Jordan Cobb, who called 911 and also tried to help, emphasize how quickly people stepped up in a moment of danger. The incident has highlighted the importance of community action and the role of anonymous heroes in emergency situations.

What they're saying:

Maxine Earhart, who owns the popular Orlando restaurant Maxine’s on Shine, says the unidentified man banged on her door to alert her as flames engulfed the side of her home on Lakewood Circle. She credits him not only with getting her out safely, but also with saving her dog — and a treasured family heirloom.

"I there’s a dent in my door from him, from bashing on it," Earhart said. "They weren’t kidding. They were like, ‘Get out of the house!’"

Neighbors Alyssa and Jordan Cobb were driving nearby when they spotted smoke and called 911. As they rushed to the scene, they found Earhart inside with her dog — but they say another man was already there helping her escape.

"I was just going to take the top drawer of my mother’s jewelry out," Earhart recalled. "And he said, ‘We'll take the whole thing.’ Then he just picked it up and said, ‘Get your dog, let’s get out of here.’"

Earhart said she plans to rebuild and continue working with her husband at their restaurant, but she hopes the unidentified Good Samaritan will come forward.

"People keep saying, ‘What if it was an angel?’ Maybe he was," she said. "Come on down to Maxine’s. We’d love to buy you a drink and dinner and thank you."

