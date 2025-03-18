Expand / Collapse search

Bracy eyes return to Florida Senate after Thompson’s passing

Published  March 18, 2025 11:38pm EDT
Homegoing service for State Sen. Geraldine Thompson

A memorial was held to honor the life of State Sen. Geraldine Thompson. Family, friends, and the Orlando community brought flowers to the "homegoing" service at the Majestic Life Church. She passed away this month due to complications from knee surgery. Thompson was a wife, mother, and even great-grandmother. She spent years championing education, healthcare, and civil rights reform. She was 76.

The Brief

    • Former state Sen. Randolph Bracy is preparing to run for Florida Senate District 15 after Sen. Geraldine Thompson’s passing. 
    • He has opened a campaign account but awaits Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision on a special election. 
    • Bracy previously held the seat but lost to Thompson in a 2023 primary.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Former state Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Orlando, has opened a campaign account to try to return to the Legislature.

Bracy left Florida Senate in 2022 for unsuccessful congressional bid

What we know:

Former state Sen. Randolph Bracy has opened a campaign account to run for Florida Senate District 15, a seat left vacant after the passing of Sen. Geraldine Thompson. The Florida Division of Elections has listed Bracy as a candidate for the 2028 election, though he may adjust his campaign for a special election if one is scheduled.

What we don't know:

Gov. Ron DeSantis has not yet announced a special election to fill the vacant seat. It remains unclear when or if Bracy will formally transition his campaign to a sooner election cycle.

The backstory:

Bracy previously served in the Florida Senate but left in 2022 to run for Congress, an effort that was unsuccessful. In 2023, he attempted a return to the state Senate but lost in the Democratic primary to Thompson, the very seat he now seeks following her passing.

What they're saying:

Bracy has not yet issued a formal statement regarding his candidacy or plans for the special election. Officials are awaiting Gov. DeSantis' decision on whether and when to hold the election to fill Thompson’s seat.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by The News Service of Florida.

