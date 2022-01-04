Florida Senate proposal targets public employee unions

article

A Senate Republican filed a proposal Tuesday that would make changes targeting public-employee unions, including preventing workers from having union dues deducted from their paychecks.

The proposal (SB 1458), filed by Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, would require union members to pay dues directly to their unions. The change would not apply to unions representing law-enforcement officers, correctional officers, correctional probation officers, and firefighters.

The bill also would require unions to report membership information. Unions whose membership is less than 50 percent of the eligible employees would have to petition the state Public Employees Relations Commission for recertification as the exclusive representative of workers in the bargaining units.

Those requirements would not apply to unions representing law enforcement officers, correctional officers, correctional probation officers, and firefighters.

The bill is filed for the legislative session that will start on Jan. 11.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.