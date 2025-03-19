Florida Senate bill proposes increasing highway speed limits to 75 mph

The Brief A bill in the Florida Senate would increase highway speed limits, raising limits on interstates and Florida’s Turnpike to 75 mph. The proposal follows a similar vetoed bill from 2014 due to safety concerns. The bill still needs approval from two more committees before a full Senate vote.



Highway speeds could increase under a bill that has started moving forward in the Florida Senate.

What we know:

A bill (SB 462) moving through the Florida state Senate would increase the speed limits on highways. It proposes raising the maximum speed limit on interstates and Florida’s Turnpike from 70 mph to 75 mph. The bill also calls for raising speed limits on four-lane highways in rural areas from 65 mph to 70 mph, and increasing some 60 mph limits to 65 mph when deemed safe.

What we don't know:

The full impact of this bill on traffic safety is still uncertain. While the bill has passed one committee, it still needs approval from two more before going to the full Senate. The debate on its potential effects on road safety remains ongoing.

The backstory:

In 2014, a similar proposal to increase speed limits was vetoed by then-Gov. Rick Scott, citing concerns from law enforcement about potential increases in accidents and fatalities. Scott’s veto message highlighted that while higher speeds aren't solely responsible for traffic accidents, they contribute to more severe crash outcomes.

Big picture view:

The debate centers around balancing the convenience of faster travel with the safety risks associated with higher speed limits. Proponents argue that the increase would modernize Florida’s road regulations, while opponents worry it could lead to more severe accidents and fatalities.

What they're saying:

Sen. Nick DiCeglie, sponsor of the bill, believes it would improve driving efficiency without compromising safety.

However, concerns remain about safety. Then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2014 vetoed a similar proposal about speed limits, pointing to concerns raised by law-enforcement officers.

"Although the bill does not mandate higher speed limits, allowing for the possibility of faster driving on Florida's roads and highways could ultimately and unacceptably increase the risk of serious accidents for Florida citizens and visitors,'' Scott, now a U.S. senator, wrote in a veto message. "I strongly respect the opinion of state and local law enforcement officers who have contacted me to warn about the possible serious negative consequences should this bill become law. While the evidence suggests that increased driving speeds are not the sole cause of traffic accidents, they clearly contribute to the increased severity of vehicle crash outcomes in the form of needless injuries and deaths."

What's next:

DiCeglie’s bill would need to clear two more committees before it could go to the full Senate.

