Florida Sen. Ashley Moody co-sponsors Eliminate Shut Downs Act, to end all future government shutdowns

The Brief During an Oct. 24 press conference, Florida Sen. Ashley Moody announced she co-sponsored the Eliminate Shutdowns Act. The Veterans of Foreign Wars said the government shutdown is a direct threat to military members’ financial stability. Currently, the government has been shut down for 24 days.



In her efforts to stop the government shutdown, Florida Sen. Ashley Moody said she’s co-sponsoring the Eliminate Shutdowns Act, which will end all future government shutdowns.

"The Democrats have been holding the American people hostage for more than 20 days now—and each day the Schumer Shutdown continues is another day that our troops, law enforcement officers, federal and essential workers go without pay. As one of the country’s newest Senators, I’m working hard to bring sanity to D.C., and that’s why I’m cosponsoring the Eliminate Shutdowns Act so our government can remain open and working for the American people," Moody said in a news release.

What is the Eliminate Government Shutdowns Act?

Under the proposed Eliminate Government Shutdowns Act, automatic rolling 14-day periods would be triggered if there's a lapse in funding. If Congress fails to pass the budget or a continuing resolution, funding would continue for another 14 days and would stop if an appropriations bill is passed. The Office of Management and Budget would also continue to have apportionment authority during an automatic continuing resolution period.

Moody also co-sponsored the "No Budget, No Pay" Act, she said, which prevents policymakers from being paid until both chambers approve the budget resolution and pass all regular appropriations bills for that fiscal year. Moody said she'll be donating her taxpayer-funded salary to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay for everyday there's a lapse in funding.

What is a government shutdown?

The backstory:

Government shutdowns happen when policymakers fail to agree on the following years’ – 2026 – appropriation funding bills. At the end of the fiscal year – Sept. 30 – Congress has until midnight to reach a consensus on 12 bills to avoid a lapse in government funding.

So far, the government has shut down 19 times, since 1977, the House of Representatives reported.

Currently, the government has been shut down for 24 days.

"They want to play these partisan games to appease partisan groups at a time when we are hemorrhaging and headed directly for a fiscal cliff." — Ashley Moody

Why is the government shutdown happening?

What we know:

Democrats want $1.5 trillion in additional spending, Moody said.

Moody said the country just added $1 trillion to its debt, which was the "quickest" debt added in U.S. history, she said. The country is currently $38 trillion in debt.

Republicans suggested funding the military and critical employees – including law enforcement and the coast guard – at current spending levels for the year, Moody said. But, it wasn’t agreed upon, Moody said.

Moody said Republicans proposed continuing a resolution 14 days at a time, until something is agreed upon, but that was shutdown as well.

Sen. Maxwell Frost spoke with FOX 35 to share his perspective on the shutdown.

"Our service members, coast guardsmen, veterans are not political pawns. They deserve better than to have their basic needs held hostage." — John Coleman

Florida State Adjutant General and Quartermaster John Coleman speaks at Oct. 24 press conference about government shutdown.

Veterans offer their perspective

The government shutdown is affecting active military and veterans, pausing their supports.

The VA isn’t currently processing any new disability claims, the GI Bill hotline is closed and Tap services are suspended. Additionally, it's unclear if service members will be paid. Active duty and Coast Guard were paid Oct. 15, but there’s no assurance they’ll be paid, Nov. 1, Florida State Adjutant General and Quartermaster John Coleman said. National guard and reserve member didn’t receive their Oct. 15 paycheck, he said.

Coleman urged Congress to pass the Pay Our Troops Act of 2026 and the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026. For the miliary community, the government shutdown is a direct threat to military members’ financial stability, education, career and peace of mind, he said.

Speaker passes out

Central Florida High Intensity Trafficking Areas Program Director Chris Cascio – the final speaker – took to the podium but started slurring his words and fell to the left. As he fell to the ground, Moody reached out to him and cameras to stop recording for privacy.

Cascio quickly got up, telling the crowd, "Sorry about that."

"Let me get you some water. You’re very hot," someone told Cascio.

The press conference ended promptly after.