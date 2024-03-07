Florida school resource officers accused of committing 'PDA' on school grounds

An administrative investigation is underway at Seminole High School after a complaint of public displays of affection (PDA), but here’s the kicker: it doesn’t involve students.

Two school resource officers are accused of committing PDA on school grounds, while on the clock. According to the Sanford Police Department, different officers have replaced both resource officers as the investigation plays out.

"Not when you’re on the clock! Kids are watching. Obviously, other people are watching, and they’re being held accountable," said Nicholas Mims, parent of a Seminole High School student. "There’s too much going on in these schools for you to be caught up in that."

Mims’ son, Mason, is a junior at Seminole High School.

"They’re supposed to be paying attention to students, making sure they’re okay, and they’re doing this in public," Mason Mims said. "It’s just setting a bad example for the students around at this school. It’s just stupid to do."

Parents and students outside the school reacted to the news on Thursday.

"To see an official, someone in that status, do something like that, is very wrong," said parent Damien Salazar."

As officers that are here to protect the school, I think it’s also wrong," said Salazar’s daughter, Mia.

Mia Salazar, a first-year student at Seminole High School, said she hadn’t witnessed the PDA but had heard about it.

Some of the students FOX 35 spoke with had not heard about the allegations, but most, like senior Destiny Schutt, said it was common knowledge something was happening between the officers.

"They’ve been very friendly toward each other… everybody sees it. You see them two together, and they were kiki, haha, or ‘touchy-feely’ … I’m like, okay, that’s a little weird," Schutt said. "It is very scary, because at the same time, we have to fend for ourselves if the resource officers aren’t doing their job."

FOX 35 reached out to Seminole County Public Schools. A communications officer declined to comment.

The Sanford Police Department said, "We were made aware of a complaint regarding two of our Seminole High School resource officers displaying affection towards each other during school hours. We have opened an administrative investigation regarding the complaint. As the focus on student safety is of the utmost importance, we have put two other SROs in their place as the investigation is conducted to avoid any disruption or distraction. The details are confidential until the conclusion of the investigation."

FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie asked Sanford police if they could elaborate on what exactly the resource officers are accused of doing in the hallways of Seminole High School. A representative said those details cannot be released at this time.