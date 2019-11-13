Florida school administrator allegedly recorded video under skirts of several females, report says

article

An administrator at an Apopka school was arrested for allegedly recording video under the skirts of several females at the school, including one juvenile.

48-year-old Michael Johnson has been charged with video voyeurism. He is accused of upskirting three adults and one juvenile at Sheeler High Charter School, where he works as an administrator. According to the arrest report, during a school open house event in September, a woman caught Johnson using his cellphone to record under her dress. That is when she called the police and he was arrested.

Investigators say they later recovered 22 videos of Johnson recording up female’s skirts. In the background, they recognized the school. Parents of students, students themselves, and even employees at the school were found to be victims of the recordings.

The principal of the school fired Johnson in September.

FOX 35 spoke to parents and students outside of the school.

Parent Reynaldo Romero says, “it’s terrible, it’s terrible.”

His son Raymond agrees, “I thought it was crazy.” Raymond also confirmed that administrators told the students about the arrest.

Advertisement

"It ain’t right, but they got rid of him so I feel more comfortable," Parent Eneka Butler said. "You got to be careful. A whole lot. I'm very overprotective now."

Another mom said that she never suspected anything wrong and that Johnson was "a nice gentleman. He told us why he was in school." She added that he told several students that if they needed something, they could talk to him.

Johnson is in the process of bonding out on $30,000 bond.

Tune in to FOX 35 News at 5 and 6 p.m. for more information.